Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Magnite worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 303,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Magnite by 98,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

