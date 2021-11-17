Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of TopBuild worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

BLD stock opened at $276.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day moving average is $213.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $161.35 and a 1-year high of $281.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

