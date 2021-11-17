Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of New Residential Investment worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,158,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 431,815 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 87,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

