Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Baidu stock opened at $171.27 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

