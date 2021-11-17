Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kroger were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.