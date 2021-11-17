Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.10 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.