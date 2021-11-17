Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.36 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $264.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.16 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

