Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.