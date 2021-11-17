Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

VICI stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

