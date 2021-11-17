Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.93% of Forrester Research worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

