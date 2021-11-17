Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,078 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000.

CIBR opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91.

