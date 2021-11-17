Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

