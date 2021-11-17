Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Navient worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Navient by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

