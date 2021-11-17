Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

