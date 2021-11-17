Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 796,878 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $325.41 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

