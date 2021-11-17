Throne (THN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $872,493.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $516,439.52 and approximately $872,493.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

