Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 3.3%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

