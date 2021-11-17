Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.13 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $116.68 million and $66.13 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

