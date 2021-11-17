thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Up 12%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) shares were up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.60 ($12.47) and last traded at €10.35 ($12.17). Approximately 14,905,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.24 ($10.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

