Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits Market Cap of $8.76 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $853,552.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.