Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Purchases $66,820.32 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 155,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

