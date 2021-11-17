Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Down 59.9% in October

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the October 14th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE TINV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Tiga Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.