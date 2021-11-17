TigerCash (TCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $797,074.81

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $797,074.81 and $5.81 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.04 or 0.00849456 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.