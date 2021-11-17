Tigress Financial Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.85.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.