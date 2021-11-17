TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 562,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 522,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

