Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $99.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005234 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007884 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 404.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

