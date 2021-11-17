Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE TMD opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.