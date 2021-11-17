TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TJX traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. 1,008,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

