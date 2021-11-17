Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.22

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 78716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.