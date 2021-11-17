Tokes Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 3% against the dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $7,047.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

