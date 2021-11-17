Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $68.72.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.