Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.40. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 150,529 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.67.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

