Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TOU opened at C$45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,984 shares of company stock worth $604,959.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

