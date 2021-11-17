TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.77. 392,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,897,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.28 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.