TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 107,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

