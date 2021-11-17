TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. 70,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

