TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

