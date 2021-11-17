Tracy Curley Acquires 8,000 Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Stock

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 140,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,876. iSpecimen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iSpecimen during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

