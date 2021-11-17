Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 144,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,484% compared to the average daily volume of 9,149 call options.
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 912,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 140,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
