TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Trading Down 0.1%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 18,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

