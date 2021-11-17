TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 31.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $279,000. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

