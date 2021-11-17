Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.