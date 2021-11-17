Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

