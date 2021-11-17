Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.75% of Travere Therapeutics worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

