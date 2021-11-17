Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

