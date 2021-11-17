Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,103 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

