Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,085 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

