Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.