Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $330,461.66 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 767,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,407. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

