Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

